DEEPSPACE (DPS) Reaches Market Capitalization of $6.31 Million

DEEPSPACE (CURRENCY:DPS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 29th. One DEEPSPACE coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000315 BTC on exchanges. DEEPSPACE has a market cap of $6.31 million and approximately $30,133.00 worth of DEEPSPACE was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DEEPSPACE has traded 4.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About DEEPSPACE

DEEPSPACE’s total supply is 89,598,881 coins and its circulating supply is 52,893,498 coins. The Reddit community for DEEPSPACE is https://reddit.com/r/DeepSpaceGame . DEEPSPACE’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

DEEPSPACE Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEEPSPACE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEEPSPACE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DEEPSPACE using one of the exchanges listed above.

