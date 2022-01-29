DeFi Yield Protocol Achieves Market Capitalization of $4.60 Million (DYP)

DeFi Yield Protocol (CURRENCY:DYP) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. One DeFi Yield Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000612 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DeFi Yield Protocol has a market capitalization of $4.60 million and $717,818.00 worth of DeFi Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, DeFi Yield Protocol has traded 18.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DeFi Yield Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002595 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001614 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.92 or 0.00049083 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,616.22 or 0.06786191 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.38 or 0.00052853 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,431.48 or 0.99687141 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 21% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00006968 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003159 BTC.

DeFi Yield Protocol Coin Profile

DeFi Yield Protocol’s genesis date was October 4th, 2020. DeFi Yield Protocol’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,510,884 coins. DeFi Yield Protocol’s official website is dyp.finance . The official message board for DeFi Yield Protocol is dypfinance.medium.com . DeFi Yield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @dypfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeFi Yield Protocol is developing a platform that allows anyone to provide liquidity and to be rewarded with Ethereum. At the same time, the platform maintains both token price stability as well as secure and simplified DeFi for end users by integrating a DYP anti-manipulation feature. “

Buying and Selling DeFi Yield Protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFi Yield Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeFi Yield Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeFi Yield Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DeFi Yield Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeFi Yield Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.