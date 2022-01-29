Defiance Next Gen Big Data ETF (NYSEARCA:BIGY) Shares Up 4%

Defiance Next Gen Big Data ETF (NYSEARCA:BIGY) shares shot up 4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $19.00 and last traded at $19.00. 454 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 10,482 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.26.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.64.

