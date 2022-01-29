DeFine (DFA) Price Reaches $1.49 on Top Exchanges

DeFine (CURRENCY:DFA) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. DeFine has a market cap of $83.88 million and $2.57 million worth of DeFine was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeFine coin can currently be bought for $1.49 or 0.00003964 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, DeFine has traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002656 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001632 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.53 or 0.00049189 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,548.50 or 0.06765893 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.69 or 0.00054936 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,616.86 or 0.99867151 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003189 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00006860 BTC.

About DeFine

DeFine’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,181,518 coins. DeFine’s official Twitter account is @DeFinePlatform

DeFine Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFine directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeFine should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeFine using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

