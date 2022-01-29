DeGate Reaches Market Cap of $17.26 Million (DG)

DeGate (CURRENCY:DG) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 29th. DeGate has a market capitalization of $17.26 million and $173,490.00 worth of DeGate was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DeGate has traded 3.2% lower against the dollar. One DeGate coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000566 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DeGate alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002668 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001638 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.44 or 0.00049184 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,541.64 or 0.06778770 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.78 or 0.00055418 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37,439.32 or 0.99853874 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003198 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.31 or 0.00054168 BTC.

About DeGate

DeGate’s genesis date was November 26th, 2020. DeGate’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 81,282,337 coins. DeGate’s official Twitter account is @decentralgames

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentral Games is a community-owned casino ecosystem powered by the $DG token. All games are built-in Decentraland and on Matic Network's L2 using a meta-transactional architecture to deliver seamless, signatureless, and free in-game transactions – all while maintaining open source logic and user custody of funds. decentral.games is a DAO-governed metaverse casino powered by $DG. Players earn $DG rewards for playing games, LPs earn $DG for providing liquidity, and holders earn $DG for participating in the governance of the casino house funds treasury. “

DeGate Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeGate directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeGate should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeGate using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DeGate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeGate and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.