Degenerator Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $120,479.00 (MEME)

Degenerator (CURRENCY:MEME) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 29th. Over the last seven days, Degenerator has traded flat against the dollar. One Degenerator coin can now be bought for $32.63 or 0.00275990 BTC on popular exchanges. Degenerator has a total market cap of $913,535.72 and approximately $120,479.00 worth of Degenerator was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Degenerator alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $96.17 or 0.00253706 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00014979 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00007240 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000762 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00017823 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002452 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Degenerator Profile

Degenerator (CRYPTO:MEME) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 5th, 2015. Degenerator’s total supply is 28,000 coins. Degenerator’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . Degenerator’s official website is degenerator.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Buying and Selling Degenerator

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Degenerator directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Degenerator should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Degenerator using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Degenerator Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Degenerator and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.