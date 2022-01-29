Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC reduced its position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,375 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 22,628 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $2,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 493.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 694 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 163.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. 63.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DAL. TheStreet cut shares of Delta Air Lines from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $56.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Delta Air Lines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.06.

In other Delta Air Lines news, Director David S. Taylor bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.59 per share, with a total value of $213,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DAL stock opened at $38.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.15 and a beta of 1.29. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.40 and a 1-year high of $52.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.92, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.18.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 12th. The transportation company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $9.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 0.93% and a negative return on equity of 129.80%. The company’s revenue was up 138.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.53) EPS. Analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

