Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Shares Sold by Capitolis Advisors LLC

Capitolis Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 49.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 438,542 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 422,507 shares during the period. Capitolis Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Delta Air Lines worth $17,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DAL. Amundi acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the 2nd quarter worth about $117,439,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,789,938 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $380,253,000 after buying an additional 1,345,186 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 72.8% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,594,898 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $112,255,000 after buying an additional 1,093,536 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,981,030 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $171,819,000 after buying an additional 991,111 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,622,784 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,882,102,000 after buying an additional 927,297 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.36% of the company’s stock.

DAL opened at $38.28 on Friday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.40 and a 1-year high of $52.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.15 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.61 and a 200-day moving average of $40.18.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 12th. The transportation company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 129.80% and a net margin of 0.93%. The company had revenue of $9.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.53) earnings per share. Delta Air Lines’s revenue for the quarter was up 138.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DAL. Barclays dropped their target price on Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. UBS Group upgraded Delta Air Lines to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Delta Air Lines from $39.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their target price for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.06.

In other news, Director David S. Taylor bought 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.59 per share, for a total transaction of $213,540.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

