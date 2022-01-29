DeltaChain (DELTA) One Day Volume Tops $1,704.00

DeltaChain (CURRENCY:DELTA) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. DeltaChain has a market cap of $272,093.75 and approximately $1,704.00 worth of DeltaChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DeltaChain has traded flat against the dollar. One DeltaChain coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000479 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.69 or 0.00260433 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000120 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0888 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00006866 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000909 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $425.24 or 0.01122167 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

DeltaChain Coin Profile

DeltaChain is a coin. It was first traded on March 28th, 2021. DeltaChain’s total supply is 7,500,000,000 coins. The official website for DeltaChain is deltachain.tech . DeltaChain’s official Twitter account is @deltachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . DeltaChain’s official message board is medium.com/@deltachain

According to CryptoCompare, “DeltaChain inherits and develops the Ethereum technology platform, with open source P2P, it aims to accelerate all transactions quickly, minimize risk, enhance high security, and does not involve any third parties. “

Buying and Selling DeltaChain

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeltaChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeltaChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeltaChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

