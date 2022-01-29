Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) Shares Bought by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) by 40.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,561,715 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 451,248 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 3.67% of Deluxe worth $56,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Deluxe by 6.3% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,751 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Deluxe by 0.5% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 76,904 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,760,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in Deluxe by 62.1% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Deluxe by 0.6% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 93,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,345,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Deluxe by 0.4% during the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 218,379 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,432,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DLX opened at $29.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.71. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 1.56. Deluxe Co. has a 12-month low of $28.08 and a 12-month high of $48.38.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $532.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.70 million. Deluxe had a return on equity of 34.50% and a net margin of 3.86%. The business’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Deluxe’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.18%.

Deluxe Company Profile

Deluxe Corp. engages in the provision of marketing products and services. It operates through the following segments: Payments, Cloud Solutions, Promotional Solutions, and Checks. The Payments segment includes treasury management solutions, including remittance and lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, receivables management, payment processing and paperless treasury management.

