Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILLF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILLF) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $314.00.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Demant A/S to a “hold” rating and set a $314.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

Get Demant A/S alerts:

WILLF stock opened at $46.24 on Friday. Demant A/S has a one year low of $37.20 and a one year high of $59.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.66.

Demant A/S develops, manufactures and sells products and equipment designed to aid the hearing and communication of individuals. It operates through the following business segments: Hearing Healthcare and Communications. The Hearing Healthcare segment is further focused on following business areasHearing Aids, Hearing Care, Hearing Implants and Diagnostics, which provides Hearing Healthcare solutions involving manufacturing, servicing and sale of hearing aids and implants, as well as Diagnostics products and services.

Recommended Story: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Receive News & Ratings for Demant A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Demant A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.