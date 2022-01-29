DENSO (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $36.63

Shares of DENSO Co. (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $36.63 and traded as low as $35.58. DENSO shares last traded at $36.25, with a volume of 101,625 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DNZOY shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of DENSO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DENSO from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.13 billion, a PE ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 0.96.

DENSO (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.08). DENSO had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 5.71%. The company had revenue of $11.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.77 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DENSO Co. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About DENSO

DENSO Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of automotive component and systems, industrial products, and home appliances. It operates through the following business divisions: Automotive, Consumer Products, Industrial Products, and New Business Fields. The Automotive division develops and manufactures powertrain control systems, gasoline and diesel engine management systems, semiconductor sensors, micro electronic devices, car and bus air conditioning systems, telematic products, body electronics, windshield wiper systems, power windows, power steering, and power sliding doors.

