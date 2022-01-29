Depth Token Reaches Market Cap of $105,574.70 (DEP)

Depth Token (CURRENCY:DEP) traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 29th. Depth Token has a total market cap of $105,574.70 and $46,632.00 worth of Depth Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Depth Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Depth Token has traded down 18% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002641 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001136 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002643 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.39 or 0.00043289 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.18 or 0.00108754 BTC.

Depth Token Profile

Depth Token (CRYPTO:DEP) is a coin. It was first traded on August 27th, 2019. Depth Token’s total supply is 700,927,440 coins and its circulating supply is 527,671,561 coins. Depth Token’s official Twitter account is @DepthFi

According to CryptoCompare, “DEAPCOIN is an Entertainment Company that will create a new economy and culture with entertainment and assets in the digital age based on blockchain technology. A new culture and market created on the basis of “fun”. It aims to change/defy the conventional way of the era where users buy “fun” with the money we earn working. “

Depth Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Depth Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Depth Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Depth Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

