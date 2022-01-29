Deri Protocol (DERI) Hits 1-Day Volume of $569,954.00

Deri Protocol (CURRENCY:DERI) traded up 3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. Deri Protocol has a total market cap of $15.38 million and approximately $569,954.00 worth of Deri Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Deri Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000373 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Deri Protocol has traded up 7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002656 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001632 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.53 or 0.00049189 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,548.50 or 0.06765893 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.69 or 0.00054936 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,616.86 or 0.99867151 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003189 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00006860 BTC.

Deri Protocol’s genesis date was February 8th, 2021. Deri Protocol’s total supply is 459,932,436 coins and its circulating supply is 109,536,762 coins. Deri Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeriProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Deri Protocol is a decentralized protocol to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. Deri is a decentralized protocol for users to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. It is the DeFi way to trade derivatives: to hedge, to speculate, to arbitrage, all on-chain. This is achieved by liquidity pools playing the roles of counterparties for users. “

