DerivaDAO (DDX) Market Capitalization Reaches $64.86 Million

DerivaDAO (CURRENCY:DDX) traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 29th. Over the last week, DerivaDAO has traded 8.4% higher against the US dollar. DerivaDAO has a total market cap of $64.86 million and $307,426.00 worth of DerivaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DerivaDAO coin can now be bought for $2.49 or 0.00006557 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002639 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001631 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.72 or 0.00049391 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,590.88 or 0.06834933 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.70 or 0.00054597 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37,798.04 or 0.99714141 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00007046 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003198 BTC.

About DerivaDAO

DerivaDAO’s total supply is 50,297,306 coins and its circulating supply is 26,094,664 coins. The Reddit community for DerivaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/derivadex . DerivaDAO’s official Twitter account is @DDX_Official

DerivaDAO Coin Trading

