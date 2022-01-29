Devery Hits One Day Volume of $4,292.00 (EVE)

Devery (CURRENCY:EVE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. One Devery coin can now be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Devery has traded 5.4% lower against the dollar. Devery has a total market cap of $81,663.65 and $4,292.00 worth of Devery was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Devery Coin Profile

Devery is a coin. It launched on January 18th, 2018. Devery’s total supply is 99,998,697 coins and its circulating supply is 62,917,107 coins. The Reddit community for Devery is /r/deveryofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Devery’s official Twitter account is @deveryofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Devery’s official website is devery.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Devery is a blockchain powered, open-source, product verification protocol. The EVE token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network is the native token of the Devery platform. It is used to power the Devery verification platform which allows organisations to power the verification of products. “

Buying and Selling Devery

