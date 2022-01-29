DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fifteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $583.75.

A number of equities analysts have commented on DXCM shares. lifted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $500.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of DexCom from $520.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of DexCom from $610.00 to $655.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of DexCom from $576.00 to $570.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of DexCom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

DXCM stock opened at $413.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 4.98 and a quick ratio of 4.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $515.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $532.70. DexCom has a one year low of $318.45 and a one year high of $659.45. The stock has a market cap of $40.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.04 and a beta of 0.78.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The medical device company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.27. DexCom had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The firm had revenue of $650.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $617.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that DexCom will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DexCom news, insider Steven Robert Pacelli sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.77, for a total transaction of $104,192.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 22,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.56, for a total value of $9,875,887.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 34,594 shares of company stock valued at $16,935,052. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXCM. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in DexCom by 13.1% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 17,789 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $7,596,000 after acquiring an additional 2,062 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,641 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,689,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. AtonRa Partners boosted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 58.4% during the 2nd quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 7,426 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,171,000 after buying an additional 2,738 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 608,770 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $259,945,000 after buying an additional 50,331 shares in the last quarter. 94.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps.

