DEXTools (DEXT) Market Capitalization Achieves $30.54 Million

DEXTools (CURRENCY:DEXT) traded up 10% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 29th. DEXTools has a market cap of $30.54 million and approximately $318,924.00 worth of DEXTools was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DEXTools has traded 16.1% higher against the dollar. One DEXTools coin can currently be bought for $0.30 or 0.00000809 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DEXTools alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002658 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00004462 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001140 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002659 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.29 or 0.00043346 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.59 or 0.00107976 BTC.

About DEXTools

DEXTools is a coin. DEXTools’ total supply is 148,403,255 coins and its circulating supply is 100,375,730 coins. The official website for DEXTools is www.dextools.io . DEXTools’ official Twitter account is @DEXToolsApp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DEXTools is an Assistant App for Traders, which includes multiple tools to improve the users' trading. Powered by blockchain, The DEXT token is necessary to be able to subscribe to the application. “

Buying and Selling DEXTools

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEXTools directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEXTools should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DEXTools using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DEXTools Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DEXTools and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.