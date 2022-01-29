Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Shares Bought by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE raised its position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,551 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $1,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FANG. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 97.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,321,328 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $125,090,000 after purchasing an additional 651,530 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,813,539 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $455,818,000 after acquiring an additional 625,959 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 65.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,516,822 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $142,416,000 after acquiring an additional 600,657 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,058,584 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $287,170,000 after acquiring an additional 565,326 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,984,922 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $186,366,000 after acquiring an additional 401,246 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FANG opened at $128.72 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $23.32 billion, a PE ratio of 67.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.52. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.35 and a 52-week high of $134.06.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.13. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 165.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 104.17%.

In other Diamondback Energy news, Director Steven E. West sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.43, for a total transaction of $998,155.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.51, for a total transaction of $286,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,900 shares of company stock valued at $3,888,757 over the last 90 days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FANG. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $109.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $112.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $111.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.85.

Diamondback Energy Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

