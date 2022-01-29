DiFy.Finance Tops One Day Trading Volume of $58,642.00 (YFIII)

DiFy.Finance (CURRENCY:YFIII) traded 29.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 29th. Over the last seven days, DiFy.Finance has traded 20.2% higher against the dollar. DiFy.Finance has a total market capitalization of $3.91 million and $58,642.00 worth of DiFy.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DiFy.Finance coin can currently be bought for $500.68 or 0.01329228 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00004487 BTC.

About DiFy.Finance

DiFy.Finance is a coin. It launched on September 22nd, 2020. DiFy.Finance’s total supply is 30,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,801 coins. The official message board for DiFy.Finance is medium.com/@difyfinance/dify-finance-a-brand-new-fork-of-yearn-finance-f23fccc4f55c . DiFy.Finance’s official website is dify.finance . DiFy.Finance’s official Twitter account is @dify_finance

According to CryptoCompare, “DiFy.Finance is part of the larger trend of decentralized finance: an industry that is focused on building decentralized financial instruments on top of existing smart-contract-enabled cryptocurrencies. These instruments include cryptocurrency lending, insurance, decentralized exchanges and other use cases. “

Buying and Selling DiFy.Finance

