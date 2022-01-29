DigiPath, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DIGP) Short Interest Down 97.8% in January

DigiPath, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DIGP) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 97.8% from the December 31st total of 53,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 328,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
DigiPath stock opened at $0.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.04. DigiPath has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.08.
DigiPath Company Profile
