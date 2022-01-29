DigiPath, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DIGP) Short Interest Down 97.8% in January

DigiPath, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DIGP) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 97.8% from the December 31st total of 53,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 328,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

DigiPath stock opened at $0.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.04. DigiPath has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.08.

Get DigiPath alerts:

DigiPath Company Profile

DigiPath, Inc engages in the provision of cannabis testing, education, training, and news coverage. It operates through the Digipath Labs and GroSciences business units. The Digipath Labs business unit focuses on testing all forms of cannabis-based products using FDA-compliant laboratory equipment and proprietary standard operating procedures.

Further Reading: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for DigiPath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DigiPath and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.