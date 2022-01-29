Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Bought by Equitable Holdings Inc.

Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $2,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 5.4% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 71,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,285,000 after buying an additional 3,677 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.7% during the third quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 13,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 8.2% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 430,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,133,000 after buying an additional 32,503 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 4.3% during the third quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 13.5% during the third quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 48,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,954,000 after purchasing an additional 5,734 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DLR. Barclays downgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.54.

Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $148.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $42.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.82, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $164.32 and its 200-day moving average is $158.78. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.65 and a 1 year high of $178.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 4.32%. Digital Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 195.78%.

In other news, Director William G. Laperch sold 2,000 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.38, for a total value of $332,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 350 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.75, for a total transaction of $58,712.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 52,350 shares of company stock worth $8,806,973. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

