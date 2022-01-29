Digital Reserve Currency Price Reaches $0.0008 on Exchanges (DRC)

Digital Reserve Currency (CURRENCY:DRC) traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. Digital Reserve Currency has a total market capitalization of $786,220.46 and $2,496.00 worth of Digital Reserve Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Digital Reserve Currency coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Digital Reserve Currency has traded 8.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00013027 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $106.91 or 0.00281781 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000444 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000114 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency Coin Profile

Digital Reserve Currency is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on September 21st, 2017. Digital Reserve Currency’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Digital Reserve Currency is https://reddit.com/r/DRCToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Digital Reserve Currency’s official Twitter account is @dropfoods and its Facebook page is accessible here . Digital Reserve Currency’s official website is drcglobal.org

Buying and Selling Digital Reserve Currency

