DigitalBits Trading Down 10.4% Over Last 7 Days (XDB)

DigitalBits (CURRENCY:XDB) traded 10% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 29th. DigitalBits has a market capitalization of $238.16 million and $4.66 million worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DigitalBits coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000716 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, DigitalBits has traded 10.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $96.44 or 0.00253623 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00015116 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00007615 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00018019 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002477 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded up 48.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000186 BTC.

About DigitalBits

DigitalBits (XDB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 874,608,082 coins. The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for DigitalBits is medium.com/digitalbitsorg . DigitalBits’ official website is www.digitalbits.io . DigitalBits’ official Twitter account is @DigitalBitsOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here

