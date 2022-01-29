Digitalcoin (DGC) Market Capitalization Tops $188,770.08

Digitalcoin (CURRENCY:DGC) traded up 10.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. One Digitalcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0049 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Digitalcoin has traded 17.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Digitalcoin has a total market cap of $188,770.08 and approximately $3.00 worth of Digitalcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,888.48 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,591.81 or 0.06840617 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $110.47 or 0.00291565 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $296.89 or 0.00783596 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00010186 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.33 or 0.00066845 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00009129 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $152.41 or 0.00402248 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.08 or 0.00243033 BTC.

Digitalcoin Profile

Digitalcoin (CRYPTO:DGC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Digitalcoin’s total supply is 38,325,038 coins. The Reddit community for Digitalcoin is /r/digitalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Digitalcoin is digitalcoin.co . Digitalcoin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalcoinDGC and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Digitalcoin is an alternative open-source cryptocurrency with focus on economic fairness and growth. It uses the tagline “A Currency for the Digital Age”. The Digitalcoin community aims to help facilitate the circulation of digital currency by bridging the gap between the common public and the new cryptocurrency technology. Blocks are hashed using Scrypt, X11 and SHA256 algorithms. The average block confirmation time for Digitalcoin takes about 40 seconds. The total supply of digitalcoins will balance out around 48,166,000 as block halvings occur. “

Digitalcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitalcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digitalcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Digitalcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

