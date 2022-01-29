Diligence Price Reaches $0.0003 (IRA)

Diligence (CURRENCY:IRA) traded 315% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. Over the last week, Diligence has traded up 642.1% against the dollar. One Diligence coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Diligence has a total market cap of $6,596.49 and $322.00 worth of Diligence was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00006691 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00014081 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000563 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 77.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0962 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000014 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000573 BTC.

GoldFund (GFUN) traded 63.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Diligence

IRA is a coin. Diligence’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins. The official website for Diligence is ira-africa.com . Diligence’s official Twitter account is @iradiligence and its Facebook page is accessible here

Diligence Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Diligence directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Diligence should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Diligence using one of the exchanges listed above.

