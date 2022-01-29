Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.87 Per Share

Analysts expect Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) to report earnings of $0.87 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Dime Community Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.83 to $0.91. Dime Community Bancshares reported earnings of $0.75 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 16%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dime Community Bancshares will report full year earnings of $2.52 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.48 to $2.55. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $3.74. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Dime Community Bancshares.

Get Dime Community Bancshares alerts:

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. Dime Community Bancshares had a net margin of 20.83% and a return on equity of 14.25%. The company had revenue of $104.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dime Community Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.50.

NASDAQ:DCOM opened at $34.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.36 and a 200 day moving average of $34.27. Dime Community Bancshares has a 1-year low of $24.17 and a 1-year high of $38.35.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 24th. Investors of record on Monday, January 17th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. Dime Community Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.34%.

In other news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 1,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.94, for a total value of $42,032.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher J. Porzelt sold 1,470 shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total value of $51,611.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,113 shares of company stock valued at $2,357,803 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Dime Community Bancshares by 252.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 877 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Dime Community Bancshares during the third quarter worth $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Dime Community Bancshares by 303.0% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,619 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,721 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Dime Community Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $139,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dime Community Bancshares by 20.5% during the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,654 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.51% of the company’s stock.

About Dime Community Bancshares

The largest community bank headquartered in Brooklyn, New York, chartered on April 19, 1864. The bank specializes in Commercial Mortgage finance in the NY Metro area and services depositors in 24 full service branches throughout Brooklyn, Queens, Nassau, and the Bronx.

See Also: Relative Strength Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dime Community Bancshares (DCOM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dime Community Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dime Community Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.