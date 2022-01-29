Dimecoin (DIME) One Day Volume Tops $142.00

Dimecoin (CURRENCY:DIME) traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 29th. Dimecoin has a total market cap of $1.48 million and approximately $142.00 worth of Dimecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Dimecoin has traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Dimecoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000889 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47.53 or 0.00124683 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000069 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 25.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 39.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dimecoin Coin Profile

Dimecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 23rd, 2013. Dimecoin’s total supply is 555,998,059,584 coins and its circulating supply is 478,333,438,962 coins. The Reddit community for Dimecoin is /r/dimecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dimecoin’s official Twitter account is @dimecoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dimecoin is www.dimecoinnetwork.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DimeCoin is a Quark based cryptocurrency designed to provide greater privacy and security. “

Buying and Selling Dimecoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dimecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dimecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dimecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

