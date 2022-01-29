Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) Shares Purchased by Equitable Holdings Inc.

Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,088 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,990 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF worth $3,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 11,796,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,759,000 after buying an additional 608,371 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,267,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,674,000 after buying an additional 350,216 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 85.6% during the 3rd quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,130,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,009,000 after buying an additional 1,443,976 shares during the period. Truepoint Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $87,191,000. Finally, Plancorp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,613,000.

Get Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF alerts:

Shares of DFAT opened at $44.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.86 and its 200-day moving average is $45.92. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 12-month low of $41.29 and a 12-month high of $49.67.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.