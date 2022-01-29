DinoExchange 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $78.00 (DINO)

DinoExchange (CURRENCY:DINO) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. One DinoExchange coin can currently be purchased for $0.0559 or 0.00000145 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, DinoExchange has traded down 1.5% against the dollar. DinoExchange has a market capitalization of $395,725.66 and approximately $78.00 worth of DinoExchange was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002595 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001614 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.92 or 0.00049083 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,616.22 or 0.06786191 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.38 or 0.00052853 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38,431.48 or 0.99687141 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 21% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00006968 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003159 BTC.

DinoExchange’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,075,147 coins. DinoExchange’s official Twitter account is @dinoexchange

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DinoExchange directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DinoExchange should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DinoExchange using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

