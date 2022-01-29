DinoSwap Market Capitalization Tops $3.48 Million (DINO)

DinoSwap (CURRENCY:DINO) traded 4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. DinoSwap has a total market capitalization of $3.48 million and $111,081.00 worth of DinoSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DinoSwap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0446 or 0.00000118 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, DinoSwap has traded 2.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DinoSwap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002644 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001633 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.71 or 0.00049443 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,588.81 or 0.06840014 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.65 or 0.00054566 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37,743.89 or 0.99724682 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00007059 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003193 BTC.

About DinoSwap

DinoSwap’s total supply is 160,454,123 coins and its circulating supply is 78,053,653 coins. DinoSwap’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DinoSwap is https://reddit.com/r/DinoSwapOfficial

According to CryptoCompare, “DinoSwap is a cross-chain infrastructure and yield farming platform that builds liquidity for layer-one blockchains, AMMs and partnering projects. Telegram | Medium “

DinoSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DinoSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DinoSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DinoSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DinoSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DinoSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.