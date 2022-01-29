Direxion Flight to Safety ETF (NYSEARCA:FLYT) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Direxion Flight to Safety ETF (NYSEARCA:FLYT) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 25.00% of Direxion Flight to Safety ETF worth $3,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Shares of FLYT stock opened at $49.01 on Friday. Direxion Flight to Safety ETF has a 12 month low of $45.96 and a 12 month high of $51.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.90.

