disBalancer (DDOS) Price Down 4.6% Over Last Week

disBalancer (CURRENCY:DDOS) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 29th. One disBalancer coin can currently be bought for $0.39 or 0.00001047 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, disBalancer has traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar. disBalancer has a market cap of $2.27 million and $95,743.00 worth of disBalancer was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002661 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001633 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.46 or 0.00049115 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,535.01 or 0.06743409 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.76 or 0.00055216 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37,633.41 or 1.00108882 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 20.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00006906 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003192 BTC.

disBalancer Profile

disBalancer’s total supply is 6,249,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,757,924 coins. disBalancer’s official Twitter account is @thedisbalancer

Buying and Selling disBalancer

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as disBalancer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire disBalancer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase disBalancer using one of the exchanges listed above.

