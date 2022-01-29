Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) Shares Bought by Olstein Capital Management L.P.

Olstein Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 14.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 756,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 94,600 shares during the quarter. Discovery makes up 2.2% of Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Olstein Capital Management L.P. owned 0.15% of Discovery worth $18,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Discovery by 132.9% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Discovery by 95.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in Discovery by 23.7% in the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Discovery by 35.7% in the third quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Discovery by 20.3% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DISCK stock opened at $26.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $13.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 1.34. Discovery, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.86 and a 12 month high of $66.70.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter. Discovery had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 10.42%.

Discovery Company Profile

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

