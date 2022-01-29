DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC decreased its stake in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,630 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in DISH Network were worth $1,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DISH. Atreides Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 4,382,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,169,000 after buying an additional 812,434 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,214,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,759,000 after buying an additional 317,551 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 879.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 293,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,623,000 after buying an additional 263,429 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in DISH Network by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,342,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,526,000 after purchasing an additional 259,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in DISH Network by 127.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 307,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,852,000 after purchasing an additional 172,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DISH Network stock opened at $30.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.43, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.15. DISH Network Co. has a one year low of $28.53 and a one year high of $47.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.89.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. DISH Network had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 14.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that DISH Network Co. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DISH Network from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of DISH Network from $77.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of DISH Network from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of DISH Network from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of DISH Network from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.63.

DISH Network Profile

DISH Network Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of pay-tv services. It operates through Pay-TV and Wireless segments. The Pay-TV segment operates under the DISH brand and Sling brand. The Wireless segment refers to the wireless spectrum licenses and related assets. The company was founded by Charles W.

