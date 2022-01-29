dKargo Price Tops $0.0908 (DKA)

dKargo (CURRENCY:DKA) traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 29th. dKargo has a market cap of $92.38 million and approximately $3.75 million worth of dKargo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One dKargo coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0908 or 0.00000240 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, dKargo has traded 19.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00004502 BTC.

About dKargo

dKargo (CRYPTO:DKA) is a coin. Its launch date was May 8th, 2020. dKargo’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,017,709,366 coins. The official website for dKargo is dkargo.io/main_en.html . dKargo’s official message board is medium.com/dkargo . dKargo’s official Twitter account is @dKargo_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “dKargo is a collaboration based distributed protocol for the next generation, which enables efficient and transparent logistics network using the blockchain technology. DKA, the platform-based token, allows various stakeholders on the value chain to participate in the open platform more voluntarily and actively. We intend to implement ‘flexible logistics’ by doing this, which was unimaginable in the existing ‘closed logistics’ network environment. DKA is a platform-based token. Participants of the platform can receive DKA as a reward for contributing logistics data in the system. Staking DKA will allow the stakeholders to provide services on the platform and can be used as an alternate payment method for any logistics services received. “

Buying and Selling dKargo

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dKargo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade dKargo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase dKargo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

