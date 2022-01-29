DMM: Governance Price Tops $0.0277 (DMG)

DMM: Governance (CURRENCY:DMG) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 29th. One DMM: Governance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0277 or 0.00000074 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, DMM: Governance has traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. DMM: Governance has a total market cap of $1.39 million and approximately $323,016.00 worth of DMM: Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About DMM: Governance

DMG is a coin. It launched on May 18th, 2020. DMM: Governance’s total supply is 249,511,173 coins and its circulating supply is 50,171,667 coins. DMM: Governance’s official Twitter account is @DMMDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “DMM: Governance allows users to earn 6.25% on ETH, DAI, and USDC with DeFi Money Market (DMM) all backed by real-world income-generating assets viewable on-chain. “

DMM: Governance Coin Trading

