DNotes One Day Volume Reaches $54,941.00 (NOTE)

DNotes (CURRENCY:NOTE) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. One DNotes coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, DNotes has traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar. DNotes has a market cap of $6,959.55 and $54,941.00 worth of DNotes was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DNotes alerts:

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded up 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000040 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded 46.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded 41.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Aricoin (ARI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiteBitcoin (LBTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Comet (CMT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000019 BTC.

SocialCoin (SOCC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DNotes Coin Profile

DNotes (NOTE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 16th, 2014. DNotes’ total supply is 155,043,262 coins and its circulating supply is 135,043,262 coins. The official website for DNotes is dnotescoin.com . DNotes’ official Twitter account is @DNotesCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DNotes is https://reddit.com/r/DNotes and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DNotes is a shared stake concept, placing a large percentage of the coins in the hands of many, increasing personal stake and personal interest in the coin in promoting the long term value of the currency. A rapid acceptance by a very large number of individuals and groups generating the most liquidity and high transactional value is their goal.To ensure the best future for DNotes, their development team will remain focused, swift and agile in the relentless pursuit of technology changes and bring you the best as they become available. The development team is currently working on mobile application integration and development. “

Buying and Selling DNotes

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DNotes directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DNotes should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DNotes using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DNotes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DNotes and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.