Dogecoin One Day Trading Volume Tops $426.78 Million (DOGE)

Dogecoin (CURRENCY:DOGE) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 29th. One Dogecoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000377 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Dogecoin has a market cap of $19.02 billion and approximately $426.78 million worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Dogecoin has traded up 7.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $110.90 or 0.00291668 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00008861 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002224 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001022 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 25% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000026 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003283 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Dogecoin Coin Profile

Dogecoin (DOGE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 8th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 132,670,764,300 coins. The official website for Dogecoin is dogecoin.com . Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “A Bitcoin clone that has reached success through clever marketing. Over the past year well over a hundred new cryptocurrencies have been created but not many have instantly carved out a niche. Dogecoin has sponsored multiple high profile events such as Nascar teams and the winter Olympics – even so, there are few locations to use the coin – and instead, it has become a de facto internet tipping currency. The coin has produced 100 billion units by the end of 2014 and is now producing roughly 5 billion units per year. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), DogeChain (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Reward and Time only) “

Buying and Selling Dogecoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dogecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dogecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

