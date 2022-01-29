Dogecoin Trading Up 3.2% Over Last Week (DOGE)

Dogecoin (CURRENCY:DOGE) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. One Dogecoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000374 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Dogecoin has a market cap of $18.86 billion and $394.74 million worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Dogecoin has traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $109.83 or 0.00289197 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00009144 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002144 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 49.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0824 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001018 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000026 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003617 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000621 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Dogecoin Coin Profile

DOGE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 8th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 132,670,764,300 coins. The official website for Dogecoin is dogecoin.com . Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “A Bitcoin clone that has reached success through clever marketing. Over the past year well over a hundred new cryptocurrencies have been created but not many have instantly carved out a niche. Dogecoin has sponsored multiple high profile events such as Nascar teams and the winter Olympics – even so, there are few locations to use the coin – and instead, it has become a de facto internet tipping currency. The coin has produced 100 billion units by the end of 2014 and is now producing roughly 5 billion units per year. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), DogeChain (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Reward and Time only) “

Buying and Selling Dogecoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dogecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dogecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

