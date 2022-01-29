Dogeswap Trading Up 5.6% This Week (DOGES)

Dogeswap (CURRENCY:DOGES) traded up 9.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 29th. Dogeswap has a total market capitalization of $641,206.75 and approximately $633.00 worth of Dogeswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dogeswap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $32.06 or 0.00084997 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Dogeswap has traded 5.6% higher against the dollar.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002652 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001630 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.59 or 0.00049289 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,527.42 or 0.06700599 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.97 or 0.00055594 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,698.08 or 0.99943548 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.55 or 0.00054477 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003201 BTC.

Dogeswap’s total supply is 20,000 coins. The official website for Dogeswap is doge-finance.com . Dogeswap’s official Twitter account is @dogeswap_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogeswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dogeswap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dogeswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

