Doki Doki Finance (DOKI) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.12 Million

Doki Doki Finance (CURRENCY:DOKI) traded up 13.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. One Doki Doki Finance coin can now be purchased for about $22.39 or 0.00059705 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Doki Doki Finance has a total market cap of $1.12 million and $54,336.00 worth of Doki Doki Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Doki Doki Finance has traded 11.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002667 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00004444 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001139 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002667 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.18 or 0.00043147 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.42 or 0.00107805 BTC.

Doki Doki Finance Coin Profile

Doki Doki Finance is a coin. Its launch date was October 9th, 2020. Doki Doki Finance’s total supply is 50,000 coins. Doki Doki Finance’s official message board is medium.com/@dokidoki.finance . Doki Doki Finance’s official Twitter account is @dokidokifinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Doki Doki Finance’s official website is dokidoki.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Doki Doki Finance is a DeFi ecosystem project with original code and visuals inspired by Retro Japanese aesthetics. DOKI is the ecosystem token of Doki Doki Finance and can be used to stake and earn rewards in its Dstake pools. “

Doki Doki Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Doki Doki Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Doki Doki Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Doki Doki Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

