Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Stock Holdings Lifted by Olstein Capital Management L.P.

Olstein Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 92,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $8,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLTR. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 70,436.1% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,868,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,916,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865,851 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 10,470.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,545,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530,811 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the third quarter worth approximately $136,417,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 20.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,545,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 2,142.8% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 787,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,420,000 after acquiring an additional 752,787 shares in the last quarter. 93.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DLTR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $93.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.60.

In related news, insider David A. Jacobs sold 3,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total transaction of $485,485.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider William A. Old, Jr. sold 16,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.46, for a total transaction of $2,040,857.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Dollar Tree stock opened at $128.49 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.26 and a 1-year high of $149.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.74.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The business had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. Dollar Tree’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

