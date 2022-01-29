Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited (OTCMKTS:DMZPY) Short Interest Update

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited (OTCMKTS:DMZPY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the December 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of DMZPY traded down $1.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.30. The company had a trading volume of 213 shares, compared to its average volume of 303. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.99. Domino’s Pizza Enterprises has a 1-year low of $34.30 and a 1-year high of $59.90.

Separately, Citigroup lowered shares of Domino’s Pizza Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th.

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Ltd. engages in the management of retail food outlets and franchise services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Australia/New Zealand, Europe, and Japan. The company was founded on December 27, 1983 and is headquartered in Brisbane, Australia.

