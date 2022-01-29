Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited (OTCMKTS:DMZPY) Short Interest Update

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited (OTCMKTS:DMZPY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the December 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of DMZPY traded down $1.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.30. The company had a trading volume of 213 shares, compared to its average volume of 303. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.99. Domino’s Pizza Enterprises has a 1-year low of $34.30 and a 1-year high of $59.90.

Separately, Citigroup lowered shares of Domino’s Pizza Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th.

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Company Profile

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Ltd. engages in the management of retail food outlets and franchise services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Australia/New Zealand, Europe, and Japan. The company was founded on December 27, 1983 and is headquartered in Brisbane, Australia.

