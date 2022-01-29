Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.22

Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th.

Donaldson has raised its dividend by 16.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 36 consecutive years. Donaldson has a payout ratio of 29.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Donaldson to earn $2.97 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.6%.

DCI opened at $54.91 on Friday. Donaldson has a 1-year low of $52.94 and a 1-year high of $69.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.09 and a 200-day moving average of $61.11.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $760.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $735.51 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 27.91% and a net margin of 10.14%. Donaldson’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Donaldson will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Donaldson from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Donaldson from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd.

In related news, SVP Thomas R. Scalf sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total value of $220,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 8,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total value of $493,620.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,440 shares of company stock valued at $833,473 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Donaldson stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) by 336.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 14,092 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $1,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 78.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Donaldson Company Profile

Donaldson Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of filtration systems and replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment includes replacement filters for both air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

