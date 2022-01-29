Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) Shares Purchased by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,206 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,490 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.22% of Donnelley Financial Solutions worth $2,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 42,587.5% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 112,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,705,000 after purchasing an additional 112,005 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 76.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 72,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,381,000 after buying an additional 31,190 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 401,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,240,000 after buying an additional 6,363 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 130.2% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 23,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 13,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 489,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,168,000 after buying an additional 13,173 shares in the last quarter. 90.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Daniel Leib sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.82, for a total transaction of $1,708,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Eric J. Johnson sold 16,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.85, for a total transaction of $808,567.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,293 shares of company stock worth $3,422,090 over the last quarter. Insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

DFIN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Donnelley Financial Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.67.

NYSE DFIN opened at $35.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.72. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.74 and a 12 month high of $52.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 1.95.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.58. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 28.11%. The business had revenue of $247.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Profile

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of compliance and technology solutions. It operates through the United States and International segments. The United States segment comprises capital markets, investment markets, and language solutions and other. The International segment focuses on working with international investment market clients on capital market offerings and regulatory compliance related activities within the United States.

