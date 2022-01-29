dotdigital Group Plc (OTCMKTS:DOTDF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

dotdigital Group Plc (OTCMKTS:DOTDF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, an increase of 129.1% from the December 31st total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 126.0 days.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of dotdigital Group from GBX 265 ($3.58) to GBX 205 ($2.77) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday.

reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of dotdigital Group in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Get dotdigital Group alerts:

OTCMKTS DOTDF traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.82. 124 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 304. dotdigital Group has a 1 year low of $1.76 and a 1 year high of $11.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.97.

dotDigital Group Plc engages in the provision of data-driven omnichannel marketing automation solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: EMEA, U.S., and APAC. The company was founded by Ian Rhys Taylor and Simon Christopher Bird in 1999 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Read More: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for dotdigital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for dotdigital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.