DoYourTip Price Tops $0.12 (DYT)

DoYourTip (CURRENCY:DYT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 29th. One DoYourTip coin can currently be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000324 BTC on exchanges. DoYourTip has a total market cap of $178,521.16 and $20,857.00 worth of DoYourTip was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DoYourTip has traded down 13.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000495 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96.77 or 0.00254378 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000120 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0871 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00006961 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000878 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $434.05 or 0.01140967 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003806 BTC.

About DoYourTip

DoYourTip (CRYPTO:DYT) is a coin. DoYourTip’s total supply is 1,450,470 coins. The official message board for DoYourTip is medium.com/@DoYourTip . The official website for DoYourTip is doyourtip.io . DoYourTip’s official Twitter account is @DoYourTip and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “$DYT is a deflationary ERC20 token with a 2% burn rate. It combines the deflationary feature with off-chain tipping and Enjin collectibles. “

Buying and Selling DoYourTip

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DoYourTip directly using US dollars.

