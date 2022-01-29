DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $439.51 Million

Analysts expect that DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) will report sales of $439.51 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for DraftKings’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $455.00 million and the lowest is $411.90 million. DraftKings posted sales of $322.22 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 36.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that DraftKings will report full year sales of $1.26 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.28 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.80 billion to $2.08 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for DraftKings.

Get DraftKings alerts:

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.11) by ($0.24). DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 65.15% and a negative net margin of 127.81%. The firm had revenue of $212.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.98) EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on DraftKings in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on DraftKings from $46.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup began coverage on DraftKings in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.39.

Shares of DKNG stock opened at $20.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a PE ratio of -5.62 and a beta of 1.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.65. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. DraftKings has a 52-week low of $17.41 and a 52-week high of $74.38.

In other DraftKings news, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 50,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.86, for a total transaction of $2,117,655.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven Joseph Murray sold 30,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.92, for a total value of $857,339.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 177,449 shares of company stock worth $6,877,845 in the last three months. 62.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DKNG. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 13.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 32,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after buying an additional 3,784 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 1,058.8% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 9,519 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 2.6% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 11,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 6.5% during the second quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 64,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,339,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 78.5% during the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 6,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 2,911 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.97% of the company’s stock.

About DraftKings

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

See Also: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DraftKings (DKNG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.