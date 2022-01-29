DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $439.51 Million

Equities research analysts expect DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) to report $439.51 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for DraftKings’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $411.90 million and the highest is $455.00 million. DraftKings posted sales of $322.22 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 36.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that DraftKings will report full-year sales of $1.26 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.28 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.80 billion to $2.08 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for DraftKings.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.11) by ($0.24). DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 65.15% and a negative net margin of 127.81%. The firm had revenue of $212.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.98) EPS.

DKNG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $75.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. CBRE Group initiated coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of DraftKings from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of DraftKings from $73.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of DraftKings from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.39.

In other news, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 50,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.86, for a total value of $2,117,655.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew Kalish sold 96,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.59, for a total transaction of $3,902,850.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 177,449 shares of company stock valued at $6,877,845. Company insiders own 62.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in DraftKings by 666.2% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 521 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in DraftKings by 57.1% during the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in DraftKings by 362.2% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in DraftKings by 72.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in DraftKings during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. 62.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DraftKings stock opened at $20.64 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.65. DraftKings has a fifty-two week low of $17.41 and a fifty-two week high of $74.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.62 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 3.18.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

